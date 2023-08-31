U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

