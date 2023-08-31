U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day moving average of $254.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

