U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $392.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.