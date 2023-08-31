U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

