U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.