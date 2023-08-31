U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

