U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

