U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.30 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

