U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,842 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Citigroup upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

