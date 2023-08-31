U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,222 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 70,787 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 969,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,797,000 after buying an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

