U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,044 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

