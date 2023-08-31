U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,308 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after acquiring an additional 661,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

