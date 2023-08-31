U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 134,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

