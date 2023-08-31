Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

