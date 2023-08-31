Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 154.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

