Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

