Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

