Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.68-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $192.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $211.95.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
