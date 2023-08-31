Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.68-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $192.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.71.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

