Ventia Services Group Limited (VNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Ventia Services Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Ventia Services Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventia Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventia Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.