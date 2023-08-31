Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Buys C$19,230.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Lars William Glemser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, with a total value of C$19,230.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$19.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9614148 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.27.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

