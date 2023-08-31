Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 14,108 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,585,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,043,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

