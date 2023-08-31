Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $456,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 52,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

