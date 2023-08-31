Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $484,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

