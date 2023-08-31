Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 104,455 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.