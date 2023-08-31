Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $293,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,186,528 shares of company stock worth $113,907,193. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.15, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

