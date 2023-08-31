Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim downgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.23.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.31. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,220 shares of company stock worth $32,161,151. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

