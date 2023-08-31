Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.96

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 167216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 975,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.