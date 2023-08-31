Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.96

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 167216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
Vista Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
