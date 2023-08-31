W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

GWW opened at $725.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $742.60 and a 200-day moving average of $700.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.