Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 7.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.60. 12,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.