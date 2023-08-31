Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 7.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.60. 12,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

