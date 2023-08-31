Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

