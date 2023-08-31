Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.