Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $160.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.