West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $409.76

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $409.76 and last traded at $409.34, with a volume of 116269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.87 and its 200 day moving average is $356.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,752 shares of company stock worth $21,884,537 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

