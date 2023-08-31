Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

