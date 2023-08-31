Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 139.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $208.55 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

