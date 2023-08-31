WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,125.88 ($14.19).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.75) to GBX 1,230 ($15.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.22) to GBX 870 ($10.97) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.88) to GBX 1,200 ($15.13) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.88) to GBX 1,245 ($15.69) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.76) to GBX 1,150 ($14.50) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
WPP Price Performance
WPP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,959.18%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Simon Dingemans acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($41,346.28). Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
