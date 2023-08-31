WS Management Lllp Sells 121,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock worth $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $136.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

