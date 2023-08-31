W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of W&T Offshore worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 6.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 64,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $602.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

