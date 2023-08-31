Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 557,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE DAO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

