Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

CSL stock opened at $264.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $314.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

