Zacks Research Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

