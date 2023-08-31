Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

