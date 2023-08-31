Zacks Research Weighs in on The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.89. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $330.63 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $330.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.83 and a 200 day moving average of $303.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.