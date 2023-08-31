Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $279.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

