59,660 Shares in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of OmniAb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $673.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.54.

Insider Activity

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 115,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,574,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,520.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $519,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,520.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OmniAb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

