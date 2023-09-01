Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 53,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 296,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 97,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $23.40 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

