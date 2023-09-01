Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

