Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,883 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $427.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $432.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.