Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,008,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Tricon Residential

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.