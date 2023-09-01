Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 219,098 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,098 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organogenesis from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of ORGO opened at $2.80 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $367.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $117.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

