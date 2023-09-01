Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $698.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

